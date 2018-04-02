Filed Under:Half Moon Bay, Highway 35, Highway 92
(CBS)

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Both directions of state Highway 92 between Half Moon Bay and state Highway 35 were temporarily closed Monday evening following a two-vehicle collision, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Highway 92 was closed between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Highway 35 in unincorporated San Mateo County until shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and she was takento a hospital. The extent of her injuries weren’t immediately available.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch