HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Both directions of state Highway 92 between Half Moon Bay and state Highway 35 were temporarily closed Monday evening following a two-vehicle collision, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Highway 92 was closed between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Highway 35 in unincorporated San Mateo County until shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Update: Half Moon Bay major injury crash Hwy 92 near Main St. now cleared and lanes reopened in both directions — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 3, 2018

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and she was takento a hospital. The extent of her injuries weren’t immediately available.

