SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The FBI released a series of surveillance camera photos of the ‘Big Man Bandit’ who is suspected of robbing at least three Bay Area banks in March, authorities said.

Federal investigators described the suspect as a white male, weighing 300 pounds and standing 6-foot-tall. He has worn an Oakland Raiders or Golden Gate Warriors ball cap, a light sweater or jacket, and jeans in each robbery.

His image has been captured by surveillance cameras in three bank robberies — San Jose on March 15th and San Mateo on March 17th and March 23.

In each of the robberies, he has handed a teller a note and threatened to use a gun. He is believed to have fled the scene in a mid-to-late 1990s 4-door Cadillac Seville.

If you have any information concerning these robberies, please contact the FBI San Francisco Division at (415)553-7400 or tips.fbi.gov.