Filed Under:Bank robberies, big man bandit, Crime, FBI

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The FBI released a series of surveillance camera photos of the ‘Big Man Bandit’ who is suspected of robbing at least three Bay Area banks in March, authorities said.

Federal investigators described the suspect as a white male, weighing 300 pounds and standing 6-foot-tall. He has worn an Oakland Raiders or Golden Gate Warriors ball cap, a light sweater or jacket, and jeans in each robbery.

His image has been captured by surveillance cameras in three bank robberies — San Jose on March 15th and San Mateo on March 17th and March 23.

In each of the robberies, he has handed a teller a note and threatened to use a gun. He is believed to have fled the scene in a mid-to-late 1990s 4-door Cadillac Seville.

If you have any information concerning these robberies, please contact the FBI San Francisco Division at (415)553-7400 or tips.fbi.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch