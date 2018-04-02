Santa Clara County firefighters rescue horse from drainage ditch (Santa Clara County Fire Department)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Multiple fire agencies helped rescue a horse stuck upside down in a drainage ditch on Sunday in unincorporated Santa Clara County, according to county fire officials.

Santa Clara County firefighters responded to an area east of Milpitas, located at 3460 Calaveras Road, for a large animal rescue, according to the fire department.

The agency provided one rescue vehicle with four firefighters and specialized equipment, but enlisted help from the Santa Clara County Animal Care and Control unit, the Santa Clara County Animal Evacuation Team, the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire.

The county fire department’s rescue glides, or slip sheets, which are sheets of plastic used to slide a large animal along a rough surface, helped responders to remove the horse safely with only minor scrapes, fire officials said.

Crews were on scene until about 10 p.m. after the horse was able to walk without assistance back to its stall, authorities said.

