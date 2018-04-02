(CBS SF) – A KPIX 5 / SurveyUSA poll has Joe Biden leading among California voters in a hypothetical matchup against President Donald Trump in 2020. Meanwhile, the appeal of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fading as his company faces scandal.

If the election were held today, the former Vice President would win the state by a margin of 23 points, Biden with 56 percent compared to Trump’s 33 percent.

The poll was taken between March 22nd and March 25th, as Biden and Trump were publicly feuding over who would win in a fight. Biden later said he regretted his comments.

• READ MORE: Complete Poll Results From SurveyUSA (.pdf)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama would also win a hypothetical 2020 matchup in California by more than 20 points, the poll found, with Obama leading Trump 57-36.

Gov. Jerry Brown, who is leaving office next year, and Sen. Kamala Harris would both defeat Trump in California by 19 points, SurveyUSA found.

Oprah Winfrey, whose name was floated around as a 2020 candidate before saying she would not run, would defeat the president by a margin of 17 points, 52-35.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal has impacted Mark Zuckerberg’s popularity as a possible candidate in 2020. The latest SurveyUSA poll found Zuckerberg would only defeat Trump in California by a margin of six points, compared to 19 points in the same poll taken in January, a favorability drop of 13 points.

Last week, Zuckerberg said he would testify to Congress over the scandal.

The poll of 882 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.