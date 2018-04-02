Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates with teammates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive spark from Donte DiVincenzo and a defensive turnaround turned Villanova’s second national title in three years into a rout.

DiVincenzo scored 31 points off the bench and Villanova shut down Michigan from the perimeter to beat the Wolverines 79-62 Monday night in the NCAA championship game.

Villanova (36-4) started flat at both ends, unable to slow the Wolverines off the dribble or make anything from the 3-point arc to fall after setting the Final Four record against Kansas on Saturday.

DiVincenzo provided an immediate offensive spark, stroking in long 3-pointers and driving hard to the basket. He finished 10 for 15 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the 3-point arc to help the Wildcats overcome a frustrating night for national player of the year Jalen Brunson.

Michigan (34-7) finished 3 of 23 from the arc.

Villanova University students flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team’s win in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, utility poles around the university had been greased, but that didn’t discourage some fans from climbing them.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.