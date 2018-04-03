SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pornography studio and website http://www.kink.com is moving out of the Armory building in San Francisco and is holding a four-day estate sale this weekend to clear out the leftover art and furniture.
“Anyone who came here on a tour, or for a party, or a business meeting will remember the high Victorian décor, the vintage furniture, the walls of art, and the tremendous history,” spokesman Mike Stabile said Tuesday in a statement.
“Of course, we are Kink.com, so it’s not your grandmother’s estate sale,” Stabile said. “Those with more discerning tastes will definitely find a little leather mixed in with the lace.”
The sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday in the drill court at 1800 Mission St., does include “erotic art and implements” but many of the items for sale are antiques like a grandfather clock or a pool table.
The inventory includes “vintage dental and gynecological” exam chairs and other medical items as well as a “torture rack,” but there are also a number of sofas and filing cabinets for sale as well as numerous pieces of exercise equipment.
There are images of many of the items available for sale online.
