By Laurie Jo Miller Farr
Just show up. The single most important thing any of us can do to support the San Francisco music scene is to provide an audience. Support the venues, the parks, and the festivals that book and showcase local gigs. After all, without live audiences, the legendary San Francisco Sound that launched a 1960s cultural movement would never have happened. There’s a wide range of places to find local talent in this town, from speakeasies to concert halls to outdoor stages.
Golden Gate Park Band
Music Concourse
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 831-5500
www.goldengateparkband.org
Not all music scenes are new and trendy. Some are good places for a picnic in the park. Producing 135 years of music is quite an accomplishment, and this local band has pulled it off. Tooting on their horns under the bandshell in the sunken plaza between the de Young Museum and the California Academy of Art, the Golden Gate Park Band has been delivering free outdoor concerts for the public since 1883. The season runs April through October, kicking off this year on April 22, 2018. Seats are put out for regular Sunday concerts starting at 1 p.m. and usually finishing around 2:30 p.m. Visit the website for program details and to make a donation to the talented, nonprofit GGP Band, which is tax-deductible.
19th Ave. and Sloat Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94132
(415) 252-6252
www.sterngrove.org
Hellman Hollow
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA 94122
www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com
Bring your dogs, bring your kids, bring your earplugs (unless you love loud music). Come to Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park on the first weekend of October to join 750,000 people at the all-free, three-day music party. The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival was founded in 2001 by Warren Hellman, a local resident and financier/banjo picker/philanthropist. What began as an invitation to bluegrass musicians grew substantially over the years, now featuring 90-plus artists on seven outdoor stages in a meadow named after the festival’s founder. Coolers, blankets, and short-back chairs are all allowed, as well as picnics, beer and wine in non-glass containers. Support the festival through their sale of branded merchandise.
(415) 771-1421
www.theindependentsf.com
2 Marina Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 339-5888
www.offthegrid.com