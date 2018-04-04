Filed Under:Berkeley, chemical attack, Crime, UC Berkeley, UC Berkeley Police

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — UC Berkeley Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a female university employee in a campus building early Tuesday morning with a caustic chemical.

The attack happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the school’s Wheeler Hall.

Police said the employee encountered a man in a bathroom and told him to leave.

The suspect then followed the woman out and threw the chemical at her before fleeing the scene.

The woman suffered burns and was taken to an area hospital by Berkeley firefighters.

UCPD searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to contact the University of California Police Departments Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472.

