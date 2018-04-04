SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — We’re learning more about the three victims injured in Tuesday’s shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno.

The two women have been released from San Francisco General Hospital, but the male victim remains in serious condition.

When the shots rang out many people took cover at a nearby shopping center.

The chaos of Tuesday’s shooting sent employees into the street with their hands on their heads.

Many ended up at a shopping complex next door, one that’s fortunately filled with Good Samaritans.

Denny, who owns Hashes and Brews, said he was trembling when they came.

“They made me tremble because you didn’t know if the shooter was coming this way,” he said.

Denny says two young men and a woman came into his restaurant visibly shaken. The woman had been shot in the foot.

Denny said, “She didn’t even know she got shot. I’m the one who pointed it out to her. I said are you okay? You got shot, oh my God.”

Next door, at Carl’s Jr., a similar scene unfolded.

Carl’s Jr. employee Michael Finny helped a woman shot in the calf before she was taken to the hospital.

Finny said, “We were trying to fix her wound, you know, so I was trying to find something to help the victim. I got a bungee cord. I tied it to stop the bleeding. It wasn’t bleeding too bad or anything like that. The ambulance came 10 minutes after and picked her up in a stretcher.”

The female shooter died at the scene. Investigators believe she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.