INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 28 points, Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 126-106 on Thursday night.

The Pacers have won six of seven, including twice against the short-handed defending NBA champions. It’s their first season sweep over the Warriors since 2011-12.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists, but Golden State’s three-game winning streak ended. Klay Thompson had 16 points before being shut out in the second half.

The Warriors were swept by an Eastern Conference team for the first time since Charlotte did it in 2013-14.

Neither game was all that close in the end.

After rallying from a double-digit deficit and pulling away for an 11-point victory last week, the Pacers led for the final 33:46 and by double digits the entire second half Thursday.

Sure, they took advantage of a lineup missing Stephen Curry, but Indiana was impressive.

The Pacers took an 18-11 lead in the first quarter and started pulling away after Lance Stephenson erased a 30-28 deficit with a 3-pointer with 9:46 left in the second quarter. Bogdanovic’s layup gave Indiana a 52-42 lead with 4:25 left, and after building a 62-51 halftime lead, Indiana extended the margin to 22 during the third.

Golden State started the fourth on a 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to 10, but Indiana answered with seven straight to make it 104-87.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Have only lost three series this season and have two losses against seven different teams — Houston, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Denver, Utah, Portland and Indiana. … Missed a chance to match Phoenix’s NBA record for best road mark (14-1) by a Western Conference team against Eastern Conference teams. Golden State finished 13-2. … Thompson was 4 of 9 on 3s to move past Tim Hardaway (1,542) for 25th on the league’s career list. Thompson has 1,545. … Nick Young made all four of his free-throw attempts, extending his streak to 32. … Singer MC Hammer attended the game. … Backup guard Patrick McCaw will miss at least four weeks with a bruised bone in his spine.

Pacers: Have five wins this season against last year’s NBA finalists — two over the defending champs and three over runner-up Cleveland. … Since Jan. 3, the Pacers are 28-13. … Oladipo extended his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 62 in the fourth quarter. It’s the sixth longest streak in league history. … Oladipo also had six rebounds and seven assists. … Bogdanovic was 6 of 7 on 3s while Indiana was 15 of 29 from beyond the arc. … Thad Young had 16 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host New Orleans on Saturday, looking for their 11th straight win in the series.

