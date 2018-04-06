(Pleasanton Police Dept./Facebook)

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton are investigating a robbery and carjacking that occurred Thursday.

Police said the victim visited a bank on Stoneridge Mall Road around 11:30 a.m., had just made a withdrawal from the ATM and was walking to his vehicle when the suspect approached him from behind.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property, including his car keys, and threatened the victim.

The victim gave up his property, and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Responding officers learned the victim’s vehicle was equipped with GPS tracking technology, and officers were able to track the vehicle to a neighborhood in Livermore.

Officers responded to that location and found the vehicle but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black long sleeve turtleneck sweater.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

