BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Dumps Heavy Rains On Bay AreaFlood Watch In EffectPreparing For FloodsVideo ForecastForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Marysville, Officer-involved shooting, Police Dog, Yuba County
(CBS)

MARYSVILLE (AP) – Northern California authorities say they shot and killed a man after pursuing him across Yuba County and after he fired at a police dog.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Wheatland police attempted to pull over a drunken driving suspect around 2:30 a.m. Friday but the man would not stop.

The driver was finally stopped with spike strips as he entered Marysville some 13 miles away.

Authorities from several agencies approached the vehicle and ordered the man to surrender but he refused, according to authorities.

They used a county sheriff’s canine to bring the suspect out, but he fired at the dog. Authorities returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

The dog was wounded in the neck and is expected to survive.

An investigation is pending.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch