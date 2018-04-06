Filed Under:Burglary, Dustin Hamilton, Guns, San Francisco, San Francisco Police Department, San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly stole firearms from a home on Wednesday and made threats to kill people and officers in San Francisco.

Dustin Hamilton, 44, was being sought after officers responded at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary report in the 1600 block of Husted Avenue.

After learning of the threat, San Jose police immediately notified their counterparts in San Francisco, and both police departments are looking for Hamilton.

San Francisco police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that Hamilton had been taken into custody after receiving a tip from a community member..

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

