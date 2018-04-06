SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly stole firearms from a home on Wednesday and made threats to kill people and officers in San Francisco.

Dustin Hamilton, 44, was being sought after officers responded at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary report in the 1600 block of Husted Avenue.

After learning of the threat, San Jose police immediately notified their counterparts in San Francisco, and both police departments are looking for Hamilton.

San Francisco police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that Hamilton had been taken into custody after receiving a tip from a community member..

Dustin Hamilton was taken into custody by #SFPD officers without incident this morning in San Francisco following a tip from a community member. Two firearms were recovered at the scene. #SF pic.twitter.com/UL5rUZZpPD — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 6, 2018

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene.