BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Dumps Heavy Rains On Bay AreaFlood Watch In EffectPreparing For FloodsVideo ForecastForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Arrest, felony animal abuse, Peninsula Humane Society, Puppies, South San Francisco

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – Officials with the Peninsula Human Society and SPCA announced Friday that a South San Francisco man has been arrested by police in connection with a felony animal abuse investigation that started in January.

The arrest came as a result of work by the organization’s Humane Investigations unit.

According to Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox, the investigations unit received a report a man beating a dog at his residence in South San Francisco on January 9.

“During the investigation, our rescue staff obtained a video of the man slapping and punching a Chihuahua mix puppy.  Three puppies were seized from Gamoney on January 9 and taken into safe custody,” said Tarbox. “All of the puppies have since been adopted into new and loving homes.”

three puppies from jan 9 2018 investigation South San Francisco Man Arrested For Felony Abuse Of Pups

Three puppies rescued during South San Francisco investigation by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA)

A search warrant of Gamoney’s property was issued and, on January 24, the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA’s rescue staff seized another puppy that had not been at the residence during the initial investigation, along with computers and cell phones.

Tarbox said that an arrest warrant was issued for Gamoney on Friday. The suspect was charged with one felony count animal abuse and was taken into custody by South San Francisco Police Department.

The Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA’s Humane Investigations Department department responds to reports of animal cruelty in San Mateo County.  Anyone with a case to report can call 650-340-7022, ext. 601 or send an email to reportcruelty@peninsulahumanesociety.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch