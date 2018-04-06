BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – Officials with the Peninsula Human Society and SPCA announced Friday that a South San Francisco man has been arrested by police in connection with a felony animal abuse investigation that started in January.

The arrest came as a result of work by the organization’s Humane Investigations unit.

According to Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox, the investigations unit received a report a man beating a dog at his residence in South San Francisco on January 9.

“During the investigation, our rescue staff obtained a video of the man slapping and punching a Chihuahua mix puppy. Three puppies were seized from Gamoney on January 9 and taken into safe custody,” said Tarbox. “All of the puppies have since been adopted into new and loving homes.”

A search warrant of Gamoney’s property was issued and, on January 24, the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA’s rescue staff seized another puppy that had not been at the residence during the initial investigation, along with computers and cell phones.

Tarbox said that an arrest warrant was issued for Gamoney on Friday. The suspect was charged with one felony count animal abuse and was taken into custody by South San Francisco Police Department.

The Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA’s Humane Investigations Department department responds to reports of animal cruelty in San Mateo County. Anyone with a case to report can call 650-340-7022, ext. 601 or send an email to reportcruelty@peninsulahumanesociety.org.