Filed Under:4-Alarm fire, New York Fire Department, Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Firefighters were battling a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

Fire officials say one civilian was critically hurt and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.

© Copyright 2018 CBS News. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch