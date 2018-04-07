NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Firefighters were battling a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Fire officials say one civilian was critically hurt and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.

© Copyright 2018 CBS News. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed