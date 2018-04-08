YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Yosemite National Park officials say Yosemite Valley is reopening after flooding that washed out roads during a strong Pacific storm.

Forecasters said up to 6 inches of rain fell over two days as rivers swelled in Northern California.

Roads within Yosemite Valley were swamped by up to 4 feet of water that affected electrical and water systems. Officials said most facilities would reopen at noon Sunday but traffic could be slow as cleanup work continues.

The area was closed Friday as a powerful “Pineapple Express” storm moved through.

The heaviest rain was in the northern Sierra and in coastal counties from San Francisco north to Mendocino during a 48-hour period ending Saturday afternoon.

Flooding was also reported along the Truckee River near Lake Tahoe.

