SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating two separate kidnappings reported in San Francisco’s Mission District early Sunday morning, authorities said Monday.

The first one happened around 1 a.m. at 20th and Shotwell streets. Two men and women in their late teens to early to mid 20s allegedly approached a woman in their vehicle and dragged her inside.

The 19-year-old victim was eventually able to escape, according to police. No arrests were made.

The second kidnapping happened at about 3 a.m. at 19th and Capp streets. Three suspects, two men and one woman, allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl in their vehicle. The two men jumped out and demanded that she get inside.

The girl saw that one of the men had a gun and complied, according to police. The female suspect drove the car away with the victim inside, but police said the victim was eventually able to escape.

The female suspect and one male suspect were arrested. Police said the two kidnappings don’t appear to be related and the suspects’ identities are not being released at this time.

