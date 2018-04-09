Filed Under:Body Found, Chuchu Ma, Google, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – The autopsy of a Google employee whose body was found floating in the water of a drainage canal in Sunnyvale in December indicated no foul play, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 7, 23-year-old Chuchu Ma’s body was found by a passing bicyclist in the canal near the San Francisco Bay Trail.

It was confirmed just days after her death that Ma was employed by the tech giant.

Based on the investigation and the autopsy from the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office, it has been determined Ma did die from drowning, public safety officials said.

Because intent could not be determined, the medical examiner’s office ruled Ma’s manner of death as “undetermined,” public safety officials said.

No additional information on the investigation or the autopsy was immediately released.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

