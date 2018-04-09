SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ten suspects have been arrested in a series of residential burglaries which totaled nearly $3 million in stolen jewelry, firearms cash and vehicles, San Francisco police announced Monday. As many as 60 burglaries were attributed to serial burglary crews in the city’s Bayview, Ingleside and Sunset Districts.

Commander of the SFPD Investigations Bureau Greg McEachern said four other arrests in the case were imminent and another 16 suspects were being investigated for their role in the ring.

The 10 arrested were:

Demarria Conley, 23, Antioch, charged with resisting arrest, conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.

Steve Levy, 64, Oakland, charged with firearms violations.

Jabari Jackson, 44, San Francisco, charged with 12 counts of possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and 2 counts of possession of stolen credit cards.

Jimmy Heard, 26, San Francisco, charged with burglary, destroying evidence.

Corey McCroey, 26, San Francisco, charged with burglary, destroying evidence.

Mandela Mabrey, 25, Marin City, arrested in Nevada, charged with resisting and has an active SFPD warrant.

Kelvon Watts, 25, San Francisco charged with assault with great bodily injury and elder abuse

Marshay Goodspeed, 33, Antioch charged with burglary and reckless evasion

Melvin Glaspie, 40, San Francisco charged with burglary and destroying evidence

Marcus Broussard, 46, charged with firearms violations, possession of stolen property and narcotics violations

During the commission of the burglaries, the crews used multiple vehicles with paper license plates and attempted to disguise their identities, police said.

The suspects gained entry to the burglarized homes by forcing their way through locked gates and breaking front and rear doors of the residences, police said. The burglaries happened in both occupied and unoccupied homes.

Assisted by numerous local, regional, out-of-state, and federal agencies, SFPD said it was able to identify nearly thirty individuals responsible for or accomplices in the burglaries.

As a result, the department authorized and served several search and arrest warrants over the last 90 days in San Francisco, Oakland, Antioch, Brentwood and Las Vegas. Nine of 11 of the stolen firearms were recovered, along with two other firearms reported stolen in separate burglaries in Fremont and Reno, police said.

Other stolen property recovered included jewelry, passports, U.S. and foreign currency and eight vehicles used in the burglaries.