(KPIX) – The San Jose Sharks drop the puck on the Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday when they battle the Anaheim Ducks in Southern California.

The Sharks roll into the postseason having lost five of their last six games, and squandered home ice advantage in the first round when the Minnesota Wild won 6-3 at SAP Center on the final night of the regular season.

“I was disappointed for about five minutes,” said Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer Sunday on Gameday hosted by Dennis O’Donnell. “Playing on the road is never intimidating for us.”

DeBoer pointed to the Sharks success in road games when they came within two wins hoisting the Staley Cup in 2016.

Now in his third year in San Jose, DeBoer discussed on Gameday the integration of forward Evander Kane who will play in his first ever playoff game on Thursday.

**SHARKS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE**

Game 1: 4/12, 7:30pm @ Honda Center

Game 2: 4/14, 7:30pm @ Honda Center

Game 3: 4/16, 7:30pm @ SAP Center

Game 4: 4/18, 7:30pm @ SAP Center

Game 5: 4/20, TBA @ Honda Center*

Game 6: 4/22, TBA @ SAP Center*

Game 7: 4/24, TBA @ Honda Center*

*- If necessary