Serj Tankian of System of a Down (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northern California fans of nu metal and heavy music in general are in for a treat come October.

System of a Down has announced they will be one of the headliners at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this year, CBS13 reported Monday morning when the full festival line-up was made public. It will be one of the band’s first US shows since 2015.

System of a Down will top the bill on Sunday, playing after sets by Alice in Chains, Incubus, reunited post-punk band and Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash. System of a Down has not released a new album since the release of Hypnotize and Mesmerize in 2005.

Saturday’s headliner will be Sacramento’s own Deftones, topping the festival line-up for the first time. Other Saturday performers include Godsmack, Shinedown and 311.

The festival, which attracts thousands of hard rock fans to the riverfront every year, had Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails as headliners last year.

Other artists on the bill for this year’s Aftershock include GWAR, Sevendust, Underoath, veteran hard-rock band Monster Magnet, Korn singer Jonathan Davis and rising southern psych band All Them Witches.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 at Discovery Park in Sacramento. For complete information, visit the Aftershock website.