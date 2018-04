SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Wells Fargo could be facing a record fine over mortgage lending and auto insurance abuses.

According to Reuters, the penalty could be as high as a $1 billion. It would dwarf the $100 million the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Wells Fargo for opening phony accounts in customers’ names.

Wells Fargo has been under investigation for allegedly making unauthorized changes to borrowers’ accounts, and forcing drivers to buy coverage they did not need.