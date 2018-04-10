Filed Under:Arrest, Bank robbery, big man bandit, Crime, FBI, San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A man authorities call the “Big Man Bandit” is now behind bars after being taken into custody by San Mateo police over the weekend.

300-pound serial bank robbery suspect 50-year-old Gregory Alan Vaughan of Daly City hit five banks — including locations in San Jose and San mateo — in the month of March alone.

The FBI released photos and video of the suspect last week.

big man bandit Big Man Bandit Behind Bars After Weekend Arrest

Surveillance images of the man dubbed by the FBI as the “Big Man Bandit” and suspect vehicle. (FBI)

Police arrested Vaughn on Saturday outside the Jockey Club, a San Mateo satellite betting facility.

A San Mateo police officer spotted a gold Cadillac that matched the description of Vaughn’s getaway vehicle and called for backup.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch