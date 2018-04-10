SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A man authorities call the “Big Man Bandit” is now behind bars after being taken into custody by San Mateo police over the weekend.

300-pound serial bank robbery suspect 50-year-old Gregory Alan Vaughan of Daly City hit five banks — including locations in San Jose and San mateo — in the month of March alone.

The FBI released photos and video of the suspect last week.

Police arrested Vaughn on Saturday outside the Jockey Club, a San Mateo satellite betting facility.

A San Mateo police officer spotted a gold Cadillac that matched the description of Vaughn’s getaway vehicle and called for backup.

He was taken into custody without incident.