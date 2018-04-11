SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco FBI office announced Wednesday that a man who was wanted for making threats against law enforcement has been taken into custody.

The Twitter account for the office posted about the arrest of Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead shortly before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Shawn Frederick Weatherhead has been #captured. Weatherhead was wanted by the #FBI for making threats to law enforcement. Thanks to our state partners, @CHP_HQ for assistance. https://t.co/Bh3jLMinfs pic.twitter.com/GOeZOQdarq — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) April 11, 2018

Officials did not offer any details regarding the capture beyond thanking the California Highway Patrol for assistance.

Weatherhead — a transient with known ties to Reno, Nevada, and Eugene, Oregon — was wanted for allegedly making threats against law enforcement agencies and personnel. The suspect had allegedly contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line (PAL) in Clarksburg, West Virginia, or other FBI Offices around the country, calling approximately 1,000 times since December of 2015, from locations in Oregon and Nevada.

According to the FBI, on at least three occasions on April 1 and of last year, Weatherhead allegedly threatened to kill people during his calls. On October 24, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued, charging Weatherhead with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

Weatherhead is known to carry a switch-blade knife and is believed to use narcotics, the FBI said.