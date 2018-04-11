Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, FBI, Threat, Wanted

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco FBI office announced Wednesday that a man who was wanted for making threats against law enforcement has been taken into custody.

The Twitter account for the office posted about the arrest of Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead shortly before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not offer any details regarding the capture beyond thanking the California Highway Patrol for assistance.

Weatherhead — a transient with known ties to Reno, Nevada, and Eugene, Oregon — was wanted for allegedly making threats against law enforcement agencies and personnel. The suspect had allegedly contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line (PAL) in Clarksburg, West Virginia, or other FBI Offices around the country, calling approximately 1,000 times since December of 2015, from locations in Oregon and Nevada.

According to the FBI, on at least three occasions on April 1 and of last year, Weatherhead allegedly threatened to kill people during his calls. On October 24, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued, charging Weatherhead with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

Weatherhead is known to carry a switch-blade knife and is believed to use narcotics, the FBI said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch