Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, CHP, Concord, Crime, Freeway Shooting

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A gunman opened fire on a SUV driving down Highway 4 late Wednesday night, leaving the uninjured driver terrified and at least one bullet hole in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 between the Chicago Highway and Willow Road off ramps.

Investigators said the frightened driver did not stop his vehicle until he arrived in Antioch.

The CHP closed down several lanes of the freeway as they looked for evidence. The SUV with at least one visible bullet hole was also taken away to be searched for evidence.

Wednesday night’s shooting took place a short distance from a Monday night shooting on northbound Highway 4 in Bay Point near the Bailey Road exit.

No one was injured in that shooting which remains under investigation.

The CHP says the Highway 4 incident was the latest in an alarming trend on Bay Area freeway. The region has been averaging about one freeway shooting a week.

Investigators the majority of the shootings are gang related. It was not known if either Highway 4 shooting was gang related.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch