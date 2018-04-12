CONCORD (CBS SF) – A gunman opened fire on a SUV driving down Highway 4 late Wednesday night, leaving the uninjured driver terrified and at least one bullet hole in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 between the Chicago Highway and Willow Road off ramps.

Investigators said the frightened driver did not stop his vehicle until he arrived in Antioch.

The CHP closed down several lanes of the freeway as they looked for evidence. The SUV with at least one visible bullet hole was also taken away to be searched for evidence.

Wednesday night’s shooting took place a short distance from a Monday night shooting on northbound Highway 4 in Bay Point near the Bailey Road exit.

No one was injured in that shooting which remains under investigation.

The CHP says the Highway 4 incident was the latest in an alarming trend on Bay Area freeway. The region has been averaging about one freeway shooting a week.

Investigators the majority of the shootings are gang related. It was not known if either Highway 4 shooting was gang related.