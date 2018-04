(KPIX) — The Warriors lost 10 of their final 17 regular season games. So what’s the deal? Were they bored? Did they not have anything to play for? Was it the absence of Stephen Curry? Or perhaps the rest of the Western Conference finally caught up with the NBA Champion.

Now it’s time for the Warriors to flip the switch and ride the DeLorean back to the NBA finals. Question is, can they do it?