RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Police in Richmond are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning, according to the mayor’s chief of staff.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. at South 15th Street and Maine Avenue, according to Alex Knox, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Tom Butt.

A homicide victim was found at the scene, and the Contra Costa County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

The case remains under investigation, and information about any possible arrest was not immediately available.

The killing was the third in Richmond this week after the city had none since last November. Last Monday night, a person was killed in a shooting near Crescent Park.

The first homicide happened last Saturday afternoon when a 20-year-old Antioch man died in a shooting, according to police.

There were also two additional non-fatal shootings that occurred over the weekend, according to a statement Butt issued Wednesday.

City officials are working with Operation Ceasefire to promote public safety and discourage further gun violence.

