(CNN) — If President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, the liberal group MoveOn.org plans a quick and expansive response.

The group is calling for hundreds of rallies to take place across the country protesting Trump’s action if such a firing occurs.

So far MoveOn’s gotten around 300,000 RSVPs for the rallies which, according to a map on its web page, would happen in all 50 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.

“Donald Trump could be preparing to put himself above the law. We won’t allow it,” reads the first sentence of the group’s “rapid response” plan on its web site. “Our response in the hours following a potential power grab will dictate what happens next — whether Congress will stand up to Trump or allow him to move our democracy toward authoritarianism.”

It wouldn’t be just Mueller’s firing that would set off the protests. MoveOn’s plan lists two other so-called red lines that would trigger the rallies:

1) if Trump pardoned key witnesses in the Russia investigation or

2) if he fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or repealed the regulations that established the office of the special counsel.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on the planned rallies.

Mueller’s office has been investigating allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian entities.

