Filed Under:Community college, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California community college students will be guaranteed admission into the University of California if they meet certain course requirements.

University of California and the California Community Colleges agreed Wednesday that students who do well in courses that UC faculty helped develop will win admission into a UC campus.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the agreement will apply to students who begin community college in fall 2019.

The courses will lead to an associate degree for transfer into UC. Applicants may not get into their first choice, but will be admitted into one of the nine undergraduate UC campuses.

UC enrolled 20,000 transfer students this year — the most in its history. Most of them came from community colleges.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch