Filed Under:Deportation, deported veteran, Gov. Jerry Brown, Hector Barajas, Immigration, U.S. Citizenship, Veteran
Hector Barajas shows his U.S. citizen document with Nathan Fletcher and Congressman Mark Takano after a swear-in ceremony at the immigration office in Downtown San Diego, California on Friday, April 13, 2018. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen.

Hector Barajas beamed after taking his citizenship oath Friday at a government office in San Diego in full military uniform.

He choked up as he told reporters he was living the American Dream a second time.

He was deported in 2010 to Mexico, where he founded a shelter for deported veterans.

Barajas got his break last year when California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned a 2002 conviction for shooting at an occupied vehicle. Brown cited Barajas’ military service and advocacy work.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told him in March that he was granted citizenship.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Janice Ohlson Husak says:
    April 13, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Congratulations.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch