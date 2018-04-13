SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer and Daniel Vogelbach added a two-run shot — both with two outs in the seventh inning — rallying the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Seattle took advantage of a breakdown by Oakland’s bullpen for five runs in the seventh. Yusmeiro Petit retired the first two batters before Jean Segura reached on a single with two outs. Lefty specialist Danny Coulombe (0-1) walked Robinson Cano, and Chris Hatcher was summoned to face Haniger.

After evening the count at 2-2, Hatcher and catcher Jonathan Lucroy briefly met at the mound to discuss the next pitch to Haniger. Their decision was the wrong one as Haniger clubbed his third homer of the season. Seattle’s big inning wasn’t done as Kyle Seager followed with a single and Vogelbach turned on the first pitch from Hatcher for his first career homer.

It was the second time in the young season the Mariners put up five runs in an inning.

Khris Davis hit two home runs for Oakland, a two-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the eighth inning. Matt Chapman added a solo homer in the sixth inning, his fifth of the season, off Seattle starter Mike Leake to snap a 2-all tie.

Aside from the home runs allowed, Leake pitched well, giving up three earned runs and striking out four over six innings. He was matched by Oakland starter Andrew Triggs, who allowed four straight hits and two runs in the first inning, but settled down to allow just one hit after that point.

The difference was Seattle’s bullpen. Dan Altavilla (1-1) pitched the seventh, Juan Nicasio allowed Davis’ homer in the eighth but was otherwise untouched, and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Liam Hendriks left the game in the eighth inning in the middle of an at-bat due to injury. He faced two batters. … RHP Ryan Dull has rejoined the club and could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Saturday. Dull has been on the 10-day DL since March 26 with a strained right shoulder. Dull was 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 49 games with the A’s last year. Two years ago, he was a top reliever appearing in 70 games with a 2.42 ERA.

Mariners: DH Nelson Cruz is expected to be activated from the DL on Saturday. Cruz has been out since spraining his ankle slipping on the dugout steps during Seattle’s opening homestand against Cleveland. … C Mike Zunino (oblique) will likely need a couple of games on a rehab assignment before he’s brought off the disabled list. … 1B Ryon Healy is recovering quicker than expected from his sprained ankle and could be back sooner than the initial estimate of 2-to-3 weeks.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (0-2) has allowed 14 runs in his first three starts and has yet to pitch at least five innings. Graveman has allowed five home runs, tied for the most in baseball.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits and four earned runs in his last start against Kansas City.

