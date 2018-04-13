Filed Under:Hit and run, Millbrae

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A pedestrian has been hospitalized and a taxi driver is under arrest following an apparent hit-and-run crash in Millbrae early Friday morning.

The San Mate County Sheriff’s Office said a taxi struck a pedestrian crossing the street on El Camino Real at Sylvan Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene, but was found soon after and was taken into custody. The taxi was towed and taken into evidence.

Authorities investigate a hit and run crash on El Camino Real in Millbrae on April 13, 2018. (CBS)

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by authorities.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

