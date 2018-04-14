STRIKE ON SYRIA: Continuing Coverage of U.S., Allies Airstrike on SyriaCBS Live Stream
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 are closed while police investigate a shooting that happened this evening in Richmond.

A CHP officer was conducting a traffic stop on eastbound 1-580 west of Central Avenue when a white SUV passed by and a suspect allegedly started firing shots.

The CHP said the officer was not hit, but a Ford sedan was hit by one of the bullets. No injuries have been reported.

A Sig-alert was issued for police activity at 7 p.m. and updated at 7:18 p.m. when all lanes were closed. All vehicles are being required to exit at Bayview Avenue on eastbound I-580.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available.

