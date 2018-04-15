Filed Under:Arson, Crime, Fatal fire, Los Angeles Police, Studio City, Universal City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with a music recording studio fire that killed two people.

The Los Angeles Police announced Sunday that officers arrested 28-year-old Eferem Demery after a Saturday morning fire at Top Notch Recordings in Universal City also injured two other people.

Police didn’t immediately any more detail but scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference. Jail records don’t indicate whether Demery is represented by an attorney.

Crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the single-story facility in the Universal City area north of downtown.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

