SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Weather Service forecasts a small amount of rain and snow falling throughout Northern California.

The NWS said Sunday that up to half an inch of rain could fall in the region overnight. Ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada are expecting a dusting of snow.

Temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area are expected to drop into the 50s after an unseasonably warm and sunny Saturday.

The NWS said snow levels could drop to as low as 3,500 feet by Monday.

