SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As mother of triplets, it would be hard to blame Ann Marie Cody if barely had enough energy to walk to the mailbox, let alone finish the Silicon Valley Half Marathon in record time.

But Cody, a NASA scientist who lives in Sunnyvale, is racing into the record books. She has the fastest time in the half marathon for a woman with triplets — shaving more than a minute off her personal best time.

“I was exhausted,” Cody said, recalling her pregnancy. “Carrying three babies is no joke and I was in a lot of pain for many weeks.”

When Cody did get back on her feet she set herself an ambitious goal: she wanted to complete a half marathon with her daughter and two sons in tow — something, she says, is as much for them as it is for her.

“I think what’s healthiest for moms and kids is to get out there and show the kids you can exercise and have fun with them … Be a role model and involve them in your exercise,” Cody said.

The Silicon Valley Half Marathon is also a fundraiser and it’s a way for Cody to give back to the men and women who cared for her triplets during their first weeks of life.

“These kids spent almost a month in the hospital. They were born about seven weeks earlier. That’s typical for triplets. They couldn’t really eat on their own,” Cody said.

A year and a half later, they — and their mom — are a picture of health.

“We were thinking three races, three kids — I might just retire now,” Cody smiled.