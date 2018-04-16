Filed Under:Rape, Rideshare, Sexual assault

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– A night out at a San Francisco bar took a dangerous turn for a woman trying to get home. The 24-year-old says she got into a car she thought was her rideshare and was sexually assaulted.

Police say her ordeal began early Saturday morning when she was leaving a bar in the Mission District. Her nightmare did not end until she was dumped at a supermarket 46 miles north, in Sonoma.

She said a man in the backseat beat her, choked her, and sexually assaulted her.

“She did have visible injuries swelling to her face and marks around her neck,” said Sergeant Spencer Crum, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office says a Safeway employee found her walking without shoes, asking for help.

Sgt. Crum says he doesn’t believe the driver was actually working for a rideshare company, rather he was posing as an Uber or Lyft driver that night.

He says this should serve as a reminder to all of us.

“Everybody needs to be careful when you order an Uber, Lyft or other rideshare. Make sure you get into the right car,” Sgt. Crum said.

