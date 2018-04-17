SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Bay Area pot shops are getting ready to celebrate 4/20, but the state of California is out with a warning that could leave dispensaries with a fine if they break the rules.

When 4/20 rolls around on Friday, it will be the first since recreational marijuana became legal in California.

It means big business for dispensaries across the Bay Area, including Buddy’s in San Jose.

On Tuesday, the state issued a warning to licensed dispensaries ahead of the big celebration.

Buddy’s Cannabis says it usually gets 400 people through its doors a day. But this week, it’s seen up to 700 a day.

Matt Lucero is the owner of Buddy’s Cannabis. He said, “We’re still in the early stages of transitioning from a black market to a legal market and some folks still need to know what the rules are.”

Buddy’s, which was the first to receive a state license to sell recreational marijuana, was notified via email.

The California Bureau of Cannabis Control sent a warning to legal dispensaries stating that they could face fines if they participate in unlicensed temporary events away from their stores.

The bureau has issued specific licenses to groups that are limited to holding marijuana celebrations on county fairgrounds.

Lucero said, “Obviously, the state is interested in tracking and tracing all sales of cannabis, so they don’t want to have these sort of free, open events where there’s a lot of sales that are going on without consideration for tax and inventory.”

Every year San Francisco’s biggest unofficial cannabis celebration happens at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park.

It is a long-time tradition that attracts at least 15,000 party-goers.

San Jose resident Richard Cruz said, “I’m going to smoke a lot of marijuana.”

And San Jose resident Andrew Worley said, “I’ve been doing 4/20, celebrating it for five, six years and it was nothing in San Jose like six years ago, to where it is now. It’s come a long way.”