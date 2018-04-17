OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland A’s are expecting a full house when they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first game in Oakland by offering free admission tonight for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

The baseball team said seating for the game, which is scheduled to start at 7:05 a.m., is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis and fans are asked not to save seats.

The A’s said all seats in Sections 106 to 128 will be reserved for season ticket holders until the game begins.

The team said all tickets for the game have already been distributed and no tickets will be available at the Coliseum today. Parking at the Coliseum opened at noon today and is free.

The A’s said that as is the case with all of their games, they encouraged fans to use public transit to get to the Coliseum.

They said Capitol Corridor will offer a special late service on Train 550 that departs from the Coliseum at 10:30 p.m.

The team said that beginning at 3:30 p.m., season ticket holders can enter the ballpark through C Gate, D Gate, and the season ticket member entrance.

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and 35,000 fans will receive a 50th anniversary tote bag, courtesy of MLB Network.

The Coliseum team stores will feature a 1968 Oakland T-shirt as well as a limited number of authentic throwback 1968 jerseys and caps.

Lew Krausse, who was the A’s starting pitcher during the inaugural game in Oakland on April 17, 1968, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before tonight’s game.

The A’s and the White Sox will both wear throwback 1968 jerseys for the game.

The A’s attendance has been low so far this year but Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Monday that she thinks it will improve once the team moves into a new stadium.

Schaaf and A’s president Dave Kaval announced recently that the city and the team are seeking to enter into exclusive negotiating agreements to explore both the Coliseum complex and the waterfront Howard Terminal northwest of Jack London Square as possible sites for a new baseball stadium.

Schaaf said the A’s “can give their fans a better experience in a new park.”

