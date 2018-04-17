OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Bay Area puppy is safe after being caught on the wrong side of the law Monday night. Rascal the pit bull pup was found inside a vehicle Oakland CHP officers were pursuing.

Officers eventually caught and arrested the driver, finding Rascal riding shotgun after the pursuit ended.

The Oakland CHP office posted an adorable photo of the pup on social media Tuesday morning that showed Rascal sleeping at the CHP station apparently exhausted by all the excitement of the pursuit.

“As punishment, we made him read the Vehicle Code and tell us every violation he was an accomplice to,” the text to the post read.

This Ruff Ryder was apprehended after riding shotgun in a vehicle we pursued last night. As punishment, we made him read the Vehicle Code and tell us every violation he was an accomplice to. pic.twitter.com/c5TzwEaaZx — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) April 17, 2018

Rascal has been transferred to the PETS Referral Center in Berkeley where he is waiting for his family to pick him up.