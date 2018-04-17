SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Though she won’t be appearing in person, the music of hugely popular R&B superstar Beyoncé will be featured at a mass at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral next week.

Organized by the Vine — a new regular service and community started by Grace Cathedral to reach out to young urban spiritual seekers through contemporary worship with music — the “Beyoncé Mass” on Wednesday, April 25, will give attendees a chance to sing along to their favorite Beyonce hits.

The mass starts at 6: 30 p.m. and is free and open to all.

Last weekend, Beyoncé made the first of two scheduled headlining Saturday performances at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. She made headlines with the onstage reunion of her group Destiny’s Child and also shared the stage with rapper husband Jay-Z, who she will be teaming with on their “On the Run II” summer stadium tour that comes to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in late September.

The Grace Cathedral website says the mass will also help those attending the service a way to “discover how her art opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females.”

The mass, presented in partnership with the San Francisco Theological Seminary’s Bible class, will also feature a presentation by Rev. Yolanda Norton who teaches as an Assistant Professor of the Old Testament.

The Vine program and its weekly services were started in March of last year billed as “Church 2.0,” offering a modern, inclusive take on worship without judgement. Text on one of the event pages reads, “Lots of love. A place for all. You know, like Jesus actually intended.”

Past masses presented by the Vine include a Pride Week “Sister Act Mass” last June featuring music from the hit Whoopie Goldberg comedy and a Bluegrass Mass that included a live acoustic quintet.