SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 5-alarm fire swept through a San Jose apartment complex early Tuesday, sending four residents to the hospital and another 10 were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, authorities said.

Fire crews raced to the scene of the blaze at 2079 McLaughlin Ave. after getting several 911 calls around 5:53 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy smoke, flames and residents needing assistance. The fire was quickly elevated to 5 alarms bringing in aid from neighboring cities.

While they were getting ready for their day, complex residents Marcos Musquez and his wife heard sirens and went outside.

“When I looked up, you could see there was a bunch of people yelling from the balcony, asking for help,” he told KPIX 5. “There was so much some from both of the buildings…There was a family trapped on the balcony…They were screaming for help…It was pretty scary.”

Firefighters were forced to navigate their ladders in between the trees to get to the family, Musquez added.

Resident Justin Gio also raced out of his apartment.

“It was really bad,” he said. “Everything was filled with smoke.”

The fire started in a unit near Napoleon Ilano’s apartment.

“I smelled some weird smells and I thought it was coming from outside because out window is always open,” he said. “The our fire alarm goes on and my daughter knocked on the door and said: ‘Dad! Dad! There’s a fire!”

When the family opened their door, they were greeted by smoke and fire. It forced them to the balcony where they waited for firefighters.

Several residents were suffering from smoke inhalation — four residents were transported to the hospital for treatment while another 10 were treated at the scene. There were no other injuries.

As of 6:55 a.m., officials told KPIX 5 that crews have put out the flames but are still trying to clear out smoke.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.