VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — High winds raking Southern California left one community buried in tumbleweeds.

Residents of Victorville in the high desert northeast of Los Angeles had to call the city for help when tumbleweeds piled up Monday.

Victorville spokeswoman Sue Jones tells the Daily Press that as many as 150 homes were affected in a neighborhood that faces open desert.

Some homes had tumbleweeds piled as high as the second story.

The city and San Bernardino County Fire Department sent crews to rake up the weeds and load them into trash trucks.

The gusts trailing a departing storm system are decreasing Tuesday.

