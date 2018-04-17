PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after an engine blew out as the plane left LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday morning.

The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the extent of that injury.

“Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed,” the airline said in a statement.

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the plane, posted a Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

“Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!” he wrote.

Martinez posted on Facebook that one of the windows shattered after the engine blew out.

“Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay,” Martinez wrote.

