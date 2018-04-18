Filed Under:Crash, Fatal crash, Fremont, Interstate 880

FREMONT (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:42 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 at South Fremont Boulevard.

The Alameda County coroner’s bureau is also responding to the scene, according to the CHP.

Three lanes were blocked as of 10:20 a.m. and there is currently no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch