FREMONT (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:42 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 at South Fremont Boulevard.

The Alameda County coroner’s bureau is also responding to the scene, according to the CHP.

Three lanes were blocked as of 10:20 a.m. and there is currently no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.