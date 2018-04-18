SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A search was on early Wednesday for a man who ripped a puppy from a woman’s arms and battered it to death inside a San Francisco store.

The horrific assault and battering death was captured on store surveillance video that allowed investigators to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon of San Francisco.

“She was holding the puppy,” San Francisco Police officer Joseph Tomlinson said. “He snatched the puppy from her arms, slamming it to the floor. Unfortunately, the puppy died of the injuries.”

The incident took place inside a San Francisco store on Saturday. Police say they received a call reporting a fight in the the first block of Turk Street.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman got into an argument inside the store, when the man allegedly threw canned items at her. The man then allegedly snatched a 4-month-old Cocker Spaniel from the woman’s arms and forcefully slammed it onto the floor.

Police said the dog belongs to Gallon’s girlfriend, but it was being held by another woman, perhaps a customer. Gallon and the woman had left the store by the time officers arrived. Officers were able to locate the victim and her puppy a block away.

The puppy, Prince, was rushed to San Francisco Animal Care and Control, where it later died of its injuries.

Investigators said Gallon is wanted on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping and felony animal cruelty. He has prior arrests for firearms violations and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, the SFPD 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous.