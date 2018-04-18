SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A surprising number of Californians back President Trump’s crackdown on immigration, a recent survey found.

While an overwhelming majority of Californians still favor immigration, enjoy diversity and are interested in economic justice for all, a new survey done by the University of California’s Haas Institute challenges a popular narrative of ultra-left California.

The survey found that more than half of Californians support President Trump’s Muslim travel ban and believe that more illegal immigrants should be deported.

In the Bay Area alone 60 percent think there should be more deportations.

KPIX 5 talked to the survey’s author, who himself was surprised by the findings.

A new survey by UC’s Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley shows that while Californians support both diversity and a pathway to citizenship, 59 percent of Californians also favored more deportations for undocumented immigrants.

Even in the Bay Area, 50 percent said they wanted more deportations. That number rocks the Bay Area’s image as the center of the sanctuary movement.

Lenoir said, “It is sort of a contradiction.”

Even Latinos, at 53 percent statewide, say they support more deportations. And other minorities agree.

Lenoir said, “The support for deportations was across the board.”

Almost half of those surveyed, 49 percent, support a temporary Muslim ban as well.

In the Bay Area, 44 percent support a ban.

All of this comes as a bit of shock to local leaders like Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin.

“I’m not hearing the same thing in my community,” Arreguin said. “I was surprised. You know, I think it was only one third of California voted for Trump.”

Oakland City Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan said, “The polling suggests that people are very torn about this issue and so those of us who believe in human rights for all need to continue to share that message.”

Contra Costa Supervisor Karen Mitchoff represents the suburbs and said the poll may be showing a side of the Bay Area that usually keeps quiet.

Mitchoff said, “They might be embarrassed because they hold a position that might be closer to the gentleman who is sitting in the White House and he is not well liked around here.”