OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person died in a collision Wednesday morning involving multiple vehicles near the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Doolittle Drive near Langley Street.

Doolittle Drive is closed between Harbor Parkway and Rental Car Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is being investigated by Oakland police. No other details were immediately available.

