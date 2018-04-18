San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich talks to Kawhi Leonard (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich’s death Wednesday. The team didn’t provide further details.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

In the statement, team management asked the media to respect the family’s privacy during a difficult time.

The Popovichs were married four decades and had two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin’s father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force’s head athletic trainer.

Warriors just learning about Erin Popovich’s passing. Steve Kerr understandably at a loss for words. Same with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/PT48FYKIOC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 19, 2018

Gregg Popovich has coach San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs’ practice Wednesday. They Warriors lead the series 2-0.

