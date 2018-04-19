SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California Lottery officials announced Thursday that winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth a whopping $27 million was sold at a Fremont AM/PM store.

The ticket matched all six numbers — 18, 1, 32, 25, 9, and the Mega number 17 — in the SuperLotto drawing held Wednesday night.

The winner will have the option of taking the $27 million jackpot prize spread out in 30 annual payments or taking a lump-sum cash payment of $16.6 million before federal taxes.

California Lottery officials said the winner has not yet stepped forward, but said that the winning ticket was sold at an ARCO AM/PM store located at 43500 Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont.

The owner of the store will receive a separate retailer bonus of $135,000 for selling the winning ticket. That bonus is not subtracted from the winner’s jackpot prize.

Officials said there was an additional Bay Area winner Wednesday night with a ticket sold in San Bruno matching five of the six winning numbers, missing only the Mega number. That winning ticket is worth $37,433 and was sold at the Rollingwood Chevron located at 2001 Rollingwood Drive.

In the winners announcement, California Lottery officials strongly encouraged winners to sign the back of their tickets in ink, keep them in a safe place where they will remember the ticket’s location and advised them to familiarize themselves with the California Lottery Winner’s Handbook, which can be found on the official California Lottery website.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. The prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s nine District Offices located across the state.